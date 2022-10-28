BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao lodges complaint with ED, EC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:23 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought a probe by the Enforcement Dirctorate (ED) into the alleged episode of poaching of TRS MLAs stating that it was not confident of an impartial probe by the State police into the allegations.

The Dubbaka BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Friday lodged a complaint with the ED and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) accusing state police of trying to implicate the BJP party in the alleged MLA poaching case.

He urged both the CEC and ED director to investigate the issue and take action against the civil servants trying to defame BJP. In the letter addressed to the CEC, Raghunandan Rao maintained that Munugode by-poll campaigning was underway and the false allegations were causing a lot of distress to the party.

He alleged that the police were acting at the behest of the ruling TRS to tarnish the image of BJP. He sought the CEC’s intervention to ensure free and fair polls in Munugode by-polls scheduled to be held on November 3.