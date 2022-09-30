IPSC U-17 cricket tournament held at Hyderabad Public School

Hyderabad: The IPSC group of elite Indian schools hosted the all India IPSC U/17 cricket tournament-2022 with 17 IPSC schools from across the country participating in the tournament organized at Hyderabad Public School (HPS) Ramanthapur here.

Speaking on the occasion, an ace cricketer, cricket administrator and coach, Sagi Lakshmi Venkatapathy Raju advised the teams to accept loss gracefully, congratulate the opponents on their victory, and honour the verdict of the umpire without grumbling. Raju, an HPS Ramanthapur alumnus, emphasised on imbibing these key learnings and while intently focusing on the game.

The rendition of the school song by the choir took the former cricketer to his days in the school. The school athletic arena buzzed with excitement as the chief guest Raju lit the flame of sportsmanship and declared the tournament open.