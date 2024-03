Karan, Anubrata propel Hyatt to comfortable win

Hyatt Hyderbad Gachibowli comfortably wins over The Park in the Hotel and Restaurants Association of Telangana State T20 Cricket Tournament in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 11:15 PM

Hyderabad: Karan Singh and Anubrata Sen impressed with the bowl to propel Hyatt Hyderbad Gachibowli to a comfortable 8-wicket win over The Park in the Hotel & Restaurants Association of Telangana State (HRATS) T20 Cricket Tournament in Hyderabad on Friday.

Batting first, Novotel were bowled out for 109 runs in 13.5 overs, Karan and Anubrata picked up three wickets each. Later, Hyatt reached home in 12.2 overs, Sagar Das top-scored with 42 runs.

Novotel 109 in 13.5 overs (Rajesh 29 no; Karan Singh 3/18, Anubrata Sen 3/20) lost to Hyatt Hyderbad Gachibowli 110/2 in 12.2 overs (Sagar Das 42, Pratap Singh 28); The Park 145/6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Deep 78; Praveen 2/16 ) lost to Marriott 146/6 in 17.3 overs (B Sai 44, Vimlesh 30; Ashok Kumar 3/27).