Cricket tournament in memory of Venkata Swamy

Briefing details of the event, Vivek said that the tournament would be organised in all mandals and constituencies of Peddapalli Parliament segment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 04:37 PM

Chennur MLA Dr G Vivek along with Bellampalli legislator Vinod addresses pressmen in Mancherial on Sunday

Mancherial: Chennur MLA Dr G Vivek said a cricket tournament would be held across Peddapalli Parliament constituency in memory of his father and former union minister G Venkata Swamy from Sunday.

He along with Bellampalli MLA G Vinod addressed pressmen here on Sunday.

Briefing details of the event, Vivek said that the tournament would be organised in all mandals and constituencies of Peddapalli Parliament segment. He disclosed that the prize money of the winner was Rs 3 lakh, while runner-up team would be given Rs 2 lakh.

He stated that cricket kits, mats and dresses would be provided to participants of the tournament.

Vinod said efforts would be made to construct a stadium in each mandal in both Chennur and Bellampalli Assembly constituencies soon.