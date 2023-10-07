Iran blames ‘foreign supporters of terrorists’ for deadly drone attack in Syria

Tehran: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said the responsibility for the recent deadly drone attack on a military academy in Syria’s central province of Homs falls on “foreign supporters of terrorist groups”.

He made the remarks on Friday in a message to his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad to extend condolences to Syria’s government, Army and people over the tragic incident, in which tens of people were killed and hundreds were wounded, according to a statement published on the website of the Iranian President’s office.

“No doubt, the responsibility for the tragic incident lies with the foreign supporters of terrorist groups, including the occupiers of the Syrian lands, who are preventing the exercise of national sovereignty over Syria’s entire territory and effective fight against terrorism,” the Iranian President added.

Raisi said that the recent “criminal act” is evidence that those opposing regional security, stability, and development persist in their “terrorist and brutal” tactics, which have afflicted the “oppressed” Syrian populace for years, Xinhua news agency reported.

The attack, blamed on terrorists, took place on Thursday after a graduation ceremony of Syrian officers at the Military Academy in Homs. The Syrian Health Ministry updated the death toll on Friday, saying 89 people were killed, including 31 women and five children, while 277 others were wounded in the deadly attack.