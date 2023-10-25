Iran’s Quds Force trained 500 Hamas terrorists for massacre of Israelis: Report

By IANS Published Date - 11:15 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Jerusalem: At least 500 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihadi terrorists received specialised training from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force up to a month before the deadly October 7 massacre, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, as per Jerusalem Post.

The terrorists were trained by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards’ elite forces in Iran as recently as in September, the report noted, citing “people familiar with intelligence related to the assault”.

Several high-profile Palestinian and Iranian leaders reportedly attended the training drills, including Quds Force chief Esmail Qaani, Jerusalem Post reported. Iranian figures had previously warned Israel of a “shockwave by the resistance front if its atrocities do not stop in Gaza”, with deputy chief of the IRGC Ali Fadavi saying Iran could launch a missile at Haifa “without hesitation”.

Israel has agreed to delay the invasion of Gaza for now, so the US can rush missile defenses to the region, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, as per Jerusalem Post.

US military officials were trying to convince Israel against carrying out a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas’ October 7 massacre, CNN reported on Wednesday citing “several sources familiar with the matter”.

As per the report, American officials advised the IDF against a counter-invasion, with the fear it could “endanger hostages, civilians, and further inflame tensions in the region”, Jerusalem Post reported.

Washington is on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed groups as regional tensions soar during the Israel-Hamas war, Jerusalem Post reported.