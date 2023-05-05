IRCTC special Tirumala tourist package from Hyderabad, check details

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:24 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Hyderabad: Are you planning to make a trip to Tirumala in view of the summer holidays? Here we are to inform you that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has planned a special tourism package from Hyderabad to Tirupati.

This package is called the Govindam Tirupati package. The tour package is for 2 nights and 3 days from Hyderabad to Tirumala with a special entry darshan ticket. Along with a special entry darshan ticket, the package also includes the darshan of Sri Padmavati Temple.

The cost of this IRCTC package is Rs 3,800 for triple and double sharing, and for single sharing, it is Rs 4,950. For comfort packages, triple and double sharing are Rs 5,660, and single sharing is Rs 6,790.

Check out the travel plan:

Day 1: The train no. 12734 will depart from Lingampalli at 5:25 p.m., Secunderabad at 8:10 p.m., and Nalgonda at 9:38 p.m.

Day 2: The tourists will reach Tirupati at 5:55 a.m. After freshening up and breakfast, the tourist will depart for Tirumala by 9:00 a.m. for a special entry darshan. After lunch at the hotel, there will be darshan of Padmavati at Tiruchanuru if time permits. Later, tourists will be dropped off at Tirumala Railway Station and should board Train No. 12733 at 6:25 p.m.

Day 3: The train will reach Nalgonda at 3:04 am, Secunderabad at 5:35 am, and Lingampally at 6:55 am.