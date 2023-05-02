Tirupati police receive fake e-mail about movement of terrorists in the temple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:01 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Tirumala: Tension prevailed in Tirumala temple after Tirupati police received an e-mail from an unknown person mentioning the presence of terrorists in the temple. The Tirumla police immediately began inspection, and an alert was issued by the police in Tirumala.

The police inspected the surroundings of the Srivari temple and streets and alerted devotees in the temple. The temple CCTV footage was also examined by the police.

After a while, the police gave an explanation that the e-mail they received was fake and the movement of the terrorists was based on rumours. SP Parameshwar Reddy confirmed that there is no terrorist movement in Tirumala.

Earlier, Tirumala Tirupati Devastham (TTD) officials announced that they are planning better services for devotees who are visiting Tirumala as the rush increased due to the summer vacation.

tags: terrorist movement in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh