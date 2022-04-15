IRIA district unit elected unanimously in Karimnagar

Published Date - 15 April 22

Karimnagar: District unit of Indian Radiologist and Imaging Association (IRIA) has elected its new office-bearers unanimously for the year 2022-23. New district unit was elected at its general body meeting held in Karimnagar town on Friday. While Dr Ram Kiran Polasa was elected as IRIA district president, Dr Ramana Reddy, Dr Santosh Babu and Dr Deepthi Kiran were elected as the vice presidents. Dr Naveen Kumar and Dr B Venu Gopal Rao were elected as general secretary and treasurer respectively.

Election officer Dr Naresh, in a statement, informed that the IRIA district unit was elected unanimously. Radiologists Dr Srinivasa Rao, Dr Vamshi Moha and Dr Vikas have congratulated the new office-bearers of the district unit. Newly elected president Dr Ram Kiran informed that IRIA district unit has decided to announce some concessions to the patients for undergoing various tests to reduce the financial burden on them. They have also decided to participate in social service programmes with the support of the people in the society, he said.