Irrigation officials from Telangana, AP to attend GRMB meet on Feb 27

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 07:53 PM

Hyderabad: The Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) will meet on Tuesday. The Irrigation Secretaries and engineers-in-chief from both the Telugu States would be attending the meeting.

The Board is low on funds and the financial issues started impacting the functioning of the Board. At a high level meeting held in New Delhi on January 17, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had given their commitment to the Ministry of Jal Shakti to release the funds due from them.

But no significant progress was achieved in realising funds due from the two States, according to officials. The situation is even worse with the Krishna River Management Board.