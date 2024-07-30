| Is Swachhadanam Pacchadanam Yet Another Name Changing Game From Congress

"I appeal to all the members to participate in the programme. Let us all ensure Swachhadanam in our villages. All the pending issues will also be resolved," Anasuya said in the Assembly here on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 11:23 PM

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya on Tuesday said in the Assembly that the State Government was launching a new programme “Swachhadanam- Pacchadanam” from August 5 to 13 across the State.

As Haritha Haram programne was renamed as Vanamahotsavam, there was no clarity on whether the past government’s Palle Pragathi programme is renamed as Swachhadanam-Pacchadanam