TiE aims to accelerate growth of startups

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:37 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Hyderabad: TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs), a non-profit organisation that supports startups, announced their TGS100 initiative, which aims to recognise 100 innovative startups from all over the world in collaboration with the Indian School of Business (ISB).

The announcement foreshadows the upcoming TiE Global Summit being held in Hyderabad, where IT Minister KT Rama Rao will deliver the keynote address and announce the TGS100 champions.

Raj Samala, TIE Hyderabad Charter Member & Chair for TGS 100 initiative said, “The TiE Global Summit 100 is a critical step towards enabling visionaries lead the revolution towards entrepreneurial empowerment.” Suresh Raju, President of TiE Hyderabad urged entrepreneurs to partake in TiE Global Summit 2022 and tap into the opportunities for growth.

The eligible startups will be shortlisted and vetted by a jury of successful entrepreneurs and sought-after venture capitalists. Through ISB’s I-Venture, the startups recognized will be exposed to various networking opportunities.

TiE Global Summit is scheduled from December 12 to 14 this year in Hyderabad. Further information can be checked at https://tgs2022.org/