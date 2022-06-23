ISB ranked number 1 B-School in India

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:45 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business has been ranked number 1 in India in a full-time MBA ranking for 2022. The b-school has also been ranked number 5 in Asia and number 75 globally in The Economist: Which MBA? Full-time MBA Ranking 2022.

The ranking has reiterated that ISB is the number 1 business school in India and the school has carved a niche of its own in administering the finest and world-class education to its students, a release from the b-school said. Alumni from the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) class of 2021 and then students from the PGP class of 2022 were surveyed for this year’s rankings.

The ranking was based on four broad categories which included — open new career opportunities; personal development and educational experience; salary; potential to network, with subsets in each category.

While the b-school was ranked number 4 globally in percentage graduates with job offer three months after graduation, it is ranked number 5 in open new career opportunities. The programme content was ranked number 7 globally by student/alumnus rating and the faculty was ranked number 11 globally. It is ranked number 16 globally in average GMAT score and alumni rating of career services and in terms of diversity of recruiters it was ranked number 22 and ranked number 29 in student/alumnus rating of facilities.

ISB academic programmes deputy dean Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai said, “ISB continues to be a top-ranked business school in the country. This has been made possible due to the holistic and futuristic approaches adopted by the school. ISB will continue to reinvent itself and offer increased value to its students, who in turn would play a catalytic role in nation-building.”