Israel-Hamas War: India PM Modi Supports Israeli PM Netanyahu | India News | Israel News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict and shared mutual concerns regarding maritime security during their conversation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:05 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: In a recent discussion, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and expressed concerns about maritime security.