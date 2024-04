Israeli forces strike surrounding areas of Nuseirat refugee camp

According to Palestinian security sources cited by Xinhua news agency, the Israeli army conducted extensive firing operations north of the Nuseirat camp on Thursday

By IANS Updated On - 12 April 2024, 10:06 AM

Gaza: Israeli forces have conducted intensive bombardments in the vicinity of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza two days, resulting in casualties, local sources told the media.

Palestinian security sources said on Thursday that the Israeli army executed extensive firing operations to the north of the Nuseirat camp, Xinhua news agency reported.

Additionally, Israeli aircraft bombed two mosques located west and north of the camp, as well as several residential towers.

Israeli artillery also fired numerous shells targeting homes, apartments, and agricultural lands on the outskirts of the camp.

The sources added that the bombing resulted in the killing of at least five Palestinians and the wounding of others, noting that fierce battles are ongoing between the Palestinian militants and the Israeli forces on the outskirts of Nuseirat.

Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces announced in a statement on Thursday that Israeli soldiers have launched military operations in these areas.