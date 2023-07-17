| It Courses In Demand Among Engineering Aspirants In Telangana

IT courses in-demand among engineering aspirants in Telangana

This is evident from the number of students opting for these courses in the ongoing TS EAMCET 2023 web counselling

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 08:00 AM, Mon - 17 July 23

Hyderabad: The undergraduate Computer Science and Engineering, and IT-related programmes have the highest demand among the engineering aspirants in the State.

This is evident from the number of students opting for these courses in the ongoing Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 web counselling.

In the first phase of engineering seat allotment released on Sunday, a staggering 94.20 per cent out of 55,876 seats in CSE and IT related have been allotted to candidates as per their web options.

Six courses in CSE – Artificial Intelligence, Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Business Systems, IoT and Cyber Security including Block Chain, CSE (Networks), and CSE AI – have recorded 100 per cent seat allotment.

The regular CSE programme with 23,467 seats saw 98.70 per cent of allotment, while 96.93 per cent out of 5,215 seats in IT have been allocated to students in the web counselling.

According to experts, the prospect of lucrative career opportunities in multinational companies upon graduation is enticing students to take up CSE and IT-related areas. Moreover, several global IT major companies have set up their establishments in Telangana, providing varied career options to engineering graduates.

After the CSE, the Electronics and Communication Engineering programme is one of the most sought-after programmes with 87.10 per cent allotments out of 11,913 seats.

Going by the allotments, Mechanical and Civil Engineering programmes termed as ever-green courses are no longer ever-green. Only 44.76 per cent out of 4,064 seats in Civil Engineering and 38.50 per cent out of 3,701 seats in Mechanical Engineering have been released to students as per their choice of web options.

The first-phase web counselling saw a total of 76,821 candidates taking part in the certificate verification and 75,708 students exercised web options for seat allotment.

This year, a total of 82,666 seats were up for grabs in 173 engineering colleges and 70,665 (85.48 per cent) were allocated leaving 12,001 seats vacant with most in private engineering colleges.

A total of 31 including three universities and 28 private colleges received 100 per cent seat allocation.