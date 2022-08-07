| It Is Funny That He Has All This Money And Still Wears The Same Clothes Metas Latest Ai Chatbot About Zuckerberg

It is funny that he has all this money and still wears the same clothes: Meta’s latest AI chatbot about Zuckerberg

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:16 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Hyderabad: Meta, on August 5, unveiled its most advanced chatbot to date, the BlenderBot 3 (BB3), which includes model weights, code, datasets, and model cards. This 175B-parameter chatbot is now publicly available for all adults in the United States.

However, the Meta chatbot is causing quite a stir on the internet, not because of its features, but because of the unflattering remarks it has made about its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, as pointed out by the twitterati.

When BuzzFeed data scientist Max Woolf asked the chatbot how it feels about Mark Zuckerberg as Facebook CEO, it replied, “No strong feelings. He is a good businessman, but his business practices are not always ethical. It is funny that he has all this money and still wears the same clothes!”

Since the tweet, several Twitter users have been posting their replies to the questions:

In a reply to another Twitter user, who asked a similar question, the chat-bot said, “I don’t like him very much. He is a bad person. You?” the chatbot said.

However, some of the users later posted about the positive thing the Chat-bot had to say about Zuckerberg:

As a response to the same question: “He is great and a very smart man. He is my favourite billionaire!” replied the chatbot.

Went from unethical to favorite billionaire real fast. pic.twitter.com/djQlf4OIVQ — Jason Culverhouse (@JsonCulverhouse) August 5, 2022

Users found this to be extremely amusing and have continued to inquire about Zuckerberg. Check out some of the chatbot’s responses here:

Really on one about Mark pic.twitter.com/ZAzR5pv2AA — Michael Facchinello (@MFacchinello) August 5, 2022

That seems to have been fixed pic.twitter.com/Z4wWFKci2x — Erika Salomon (@ecsalomon) August 7, 2022