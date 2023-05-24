IT raids in Vizag, Hyderabad

Sleuths of Income tax department are conducting raids simultaneously in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:09 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Representational Image

Visakhapatnam: Sleuths of Income tax department are conducting raids simultaneously in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The department formed about 20 teams and raided the houses and offices of directors of a real estate company in Hyderabad and similar raids and searches are being held on pharma companies and their directors’ homes in this port-cum-steel city in over ten areas by about 15 IT squads.