Not scared of ED/IT raids, say TRS Ministers and leaders

CM KCR had anticipated that there would be ED and IT raids on TRS Ministers and leaders, Minister Srinivas Yadav said, adding that the TRS would not get scared or bogged down by such tactics.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:28 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: Condemning the Income Tax searches at Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy’s residence, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) said the BJP government at the Centre was misusing central agencies and stated that the TRS would not get bogged down by such raids.

Describing the IT searches as “targeted attacks’, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said the BJP-led union government was deliberately targeting the TRS government here as the BJP was unable to stomach the growth and development of the youngest State in India, he said here on Tuesday.

Also Read IT officials conduct searches at Minister Malla Reddy’s institutions

“People are observing the BJP’s discriminative politics towards Telangana. They will teach a fitting lesson to the saffron party,” Srinivas Goud said.

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and Home Minister Mahmood Ali held a meeting with the party MLAs, MLCs, constituency incharges of Greater Hyderabad. Speaking to the media later, Srinivas Yadav charged that the union government was misusing central agencies to threaten leaders from other parties.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had anticipated that there would be Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax raids on TRS Ministers and leaders, he said, adding that the TRS would not get scared or bogged down by such tactics. If the BJP was confident about its strength and people’s backing in Telangana, it should compete with the TRS in the elections and prove its mettle, he said.

The Minister said the TRS general body meeting would be held on November 27 to discuss welfare and development schemes being implemented in Greater Hyderabad limits, besides the party programmes.