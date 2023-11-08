iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad partners with Hexagon

As part of this partnership, Hexagon has set up a Precision Center Metrology Lab at iTIC Incubator, IITH campus.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:15 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: iTIC Incubator, a Technology Business Incubator (TBI) at IIT Hyderabad (IITH), signed an MoU with Hexagon Capability Center India (Hexagon’s R&D Center in India), the single largest R&D hub of the technology major Hexagon AB on Wednesday.

As part of this partnership, Hexagon has set up a Precision Center Metrology Lab at iTIC Incubator, IITH campus. This facility will serve as a platform, enabling students, aspiring entrepreneurs, and startups to gain invaluable hands-on experience under the guidance of Hexagon’s subject matter experts. The Lab aims to provide access to precision measurement tools and upskilling courses.

The lab will cater to prototyping and part fabrication requirements for startups and organizations incubated at IITH while offering skill development courses designed to empower and equip these budding entrepreneurs.

“Providing the necessary facilities to the aspiring entrepreneurs and startups to take their idea from Lab to Market is one of the key priorities of IITH and Academia-Industry collaboration is a crucial part of it,” said Prof B S Murty, Director of IITH

The lab’s resources will be accessible to external start-ups and organizations, promoting a collaborative environment where innovation and progress are boundless.