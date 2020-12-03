It’s TRS in GHMC, say exit polls

The results of the hotly-contested elections are expected to be out late on Friday evening, with counting of votes starting at 8 am

By | Published: 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is expected to romp home with a comfortable majority in the 150-member Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Council with at least six exit polls overwhelmingly going in favour of the ruling party. The exit polls, released immediately after the repoll in the Old Malakpet division was completed on Thursday evening, give the TRS a minimum of 65 seats to a maximum of 90.

The results of the hotly-contested elections are expected to be out late on Friday evening, with counting of votes starting at 8 am. While MIM’s occupies the 34 to 42 victory range, all the six exit polls also predict an improvement in BJP’s performance this time around with the saffron party expected to win a minimum of 14 seats to a maximum of 35.

According to the exit poll conducted by Pulse Today, a private political survey agency, the TRS is likely to win between 86 to 90 seats, with the MIM expected to claim 34 to 38 seats. This exit poll places the BJP in the third position with victories likely in 18 to 20 divisions.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .