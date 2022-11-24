Ivanka Trump enjoys her holiday with family in Egypt

Former US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump is on an overseas tour to enjoy a vacation with her husband Jared Kushner and three kids.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:44 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Source: Twitter/@IvankaTrump

Hyderabad: Former US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump is on an overseas tour to enjoy a vacation with her husband Jared Kushner and three kids.

Ivanka Trump took to social media sites to share a glimpse into her fun gateway to Egypt. In the pictures, Ivanka can be seen having a fun time with her family by riding camels and posing for snaps at the pyramids in Cairo. She also visited Luxor, a city located on the east bank of the Nile River in southern Egypt, to explore the city.

Also Read Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress

“A day at the Pyramids! So special to explore the beauty of Egypt for the first time with my family,” she captioned the post.

She was married to Jared Kushner in 2009 and they have 3 kids together. Born on October 30, 1981, Ivanka Trump (born to the first wife) is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump, who served as the 45th President of the United States. He served as the President of the US from 2017 to 2021. She served as the Director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship during her father’s tenure as the President.

A day at the Pyramids! 🐫 So special to explore the beauty of Egypt for the first time with my family! pic.twitter.com/kNDDK1OGTj — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 21, 2022

Exploring the wonders of Luxor ! pic.twitter.com/8456nEQHDV — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 23, 2022