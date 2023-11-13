Ixchiq: World’s First Chikungunya Vaccine Approved By FDA | Vaccine For Chikungunya | US News

This single-dose vaccine is intended for individuals aged 18 and older at a heightened risk of Chikungunya virus exposure, transmitted primarily through infected mosquitoes.
Hyderabad: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for Ixchiq, the world’s first chikungunya vaccine developed by French biotech company Valneva.
