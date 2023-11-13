Ixchiq: World’s First Chikungunya Vaccine Approved By FDA | Vaccine For Chikungunya | US News

| Ixchiq Worlds First Chikungunya Vaccine Approved By Fda Vaccine For Chikungunya Us News

This single-dose vaccine is intended for individuals aged 18 and older at a heightened risk of Chikungunya virus exposure, transmitted primarily through infected mosquitoes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:40 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Hyderabad: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for Ixchiq, the world’s first chikungunya vaccine developed by French biotech company Valneva.

