Jagadish Reddy asks BRS cadre to strengthen party

BRS would soon emerge as an alternative political party to both the BJP and Congress in national politics, said Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy speaking at BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam held at Bibinagar in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Monday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday asked party leaders and cadre to play their role in making the BRS a strong political party at the national level.

Speaking at the BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam at Bibinagar, Jagadish Reddy exuded confidence that the BRS would soon emerge as an alternative political party to both the BJP and Congress in national politics. The BJP was unable to digest the increasing support to the BRS across the country and was targeting its government in the State.

The BJP government has tried to attack K Chandrashekhar Rao indirectly by targeting BRS MLC K Kavitha in the guise of the Delhi liquor policy case, he added. BJP leaders were also indulging in baseless allegations against IT Minister KT Rama Rao, he said.

Asking BRS leaders and cadre to publicize welfare schemes and development programmes of the State government, he said party meetings would be conducted at the village level as well.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Alimineti Sandeep Reddy and Bhongir MLA Pailla Shekar Reddy were present.