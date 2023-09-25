Hyderabad: Raja Singh dares Owaisi to contest from Goshamahal

Raja Singh said instead of challenging Rahul Gandhi to contest against him from Hyderabad, Owaisi should contest against him to prove his mettle

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh and AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Hyderabad: Taking a dig at AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi for challenging Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to contest against him in the next Lok Sabha polls, suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh dared Owaisi to contest against him in Goshamahal.

In a video released on Monday, Raja Singh said instead of challenging Rahul Gandhi to contest against him from Hyderabad, Owaisi should contest against him to prove his mettle. “If you don’t have the guts, send your younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi or anyone else from your party. I will see that they lose their deposit. This is my challenge,” he said.

Also Read Asaduddin Owaisi challenges Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Hyderabad