Jagadish Reddy demands Congress to clarify on electoral promises

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:48 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: Former Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy criticised the Congress government’s white paper on power sector and their failure to give clarity on delivering their electoral promises. He also criticised the lack of coordination among the Ministers of the Congress government in the Assembly.

Speaking at the media point after the Assembly session on Thursday, Jagadish Reddy highlighted the success achieved in the power sector by the K Chandrashekhar Rao government within a short span against decades of failures during the Congress regime in the past. He dubbed the white paper on power sector as an attempt to juggle numbers and mislead the people of Telangana.

“The State government did not respond to my repeated pleas for clarification on implementing their electoral promises. No clarity was given on key issues raised by the main Opposition BRS including concerns about installation of meters to agricultural pumpsets and also ensure free power supply upto 200 units,” he said.

The former Minister criticised the Congress for their nation-wide failure to ensure at least six hours of quality power supply to agriculture sector in any State. He accused the previous Congress governments of resorting to financial manipulations, in contrast to Chandrashekhar Rao’s efforts to upgrade the power supply network and strengthen the power utilities by injecting over Rs.50,000 crore.

Jagadish Reddy mocked the lack of co-ordination between the Ministers who made contradictory statements over the availability of power and also total debts of the power utilities. Instead of clarifying, he alleged that some Congress members were trying to intimidate them in futile.