Jagadish Reddy urges Govt to extend Rs 500 bonus to paddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 06:52 PM

Nalgonda: Former minister and Suryapet MLA G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday urged the State government to implement its poll promise of Rs.500 as bonus for each quintal of paddy.

Speaking after inspecting dried up paddy crop at Yadgiripally of Miryalaguda mandal and interacting with farmers, Jagadish Reddy said though the paddy crop had dried up in the State, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was silent on his poll promise of Rs.500 bonus per quintal of paddy. The State government should immediately announce the bonus, he said.

He criticized Ministers from the district for staying insensitive on issues of farmers. The farmers of the ayacut of the Nagarjuna Sagar left canal were facing a hard time due to lack of irrigation facility.

The State government had declared a crop holiday for the ayacut of Nagarjuna Sagar left canal for Yasangi. Crops in two lakh acres of ayacut of NS left canal had dried up in the district, he added.

He said millers were also denying remunerative price to the paddy. He alleged support of Congress leaders to the rice millers.