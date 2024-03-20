Nizamabad: District administration to procure 6 lakh MT of paddy

According to him, the government had fixed the Minimum Support Price(MSP) for paddy 'A' grade Rs. 2203 per quintal and Rs. 2183 per quintal for normal quality.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 March 2024, 05:29 PM

Nizamabad: Stating that the process for setting up procurement centres would soon begin, Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said the district administration had set a target to procure 6 lakh metric tonnes of paddy through the purchase centres during the Yasangi season in the district.

A total of 462 procurement centres would be set up in the district and of them 417 centres would be working under cooperative societies, 39 through IKP (Indira Kranti Patham) and six centers under Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), he said.

Also Read Rythu Sangham demands Rs.25,000 compensation per acre

According to him, the government had fixed the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy ‘A’ grade Rs. 2203 per quintal and Rs. 2183 per quintal for normal quality.

The normal area of paddy cultivation in the district during the Yasangi season was 13,967 lakh hectares, but this time the farmers cultivated paddy in 66,761 lakh hectares more than normal, he said, adding that it is estimated that 11.72 lakh metric tonnes of paddy production was expected in the district this time, of which up to 7.57 lakh metric tonnes would be Ganga Cauvery and other fine varieties.

The Collector directed the officials to take steps to ensure that all the infrastructure facilities were available to the farmers in the procurement centres.