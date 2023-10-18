Jagan and Co vows to clean HCA mess

Hyderabad Cricket Association has been controlled by a very few members with vested interests and cricket took a backseat, said Jagan

18 October 23

The panel of United Members of HCA during a media interaction in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: The United Members of HCA panel, led by A Jagan Mohan Rao, asserted that they will clean the mess in the Hyderabad Cricket Association when they come to power in the elections to be held for the Apex Council on October 20.

Speaking to media on their vision on Wednesday, Jagan Mohan, who is contesting for the president post, said that the association has been controlled by a very few members with vested interests and cricket took a backseat.

“The association is not just for Hyderabad but for the entire State of Telangana. Once we come to power, we will develop the game in rural Telangana and provide a platform to the talent from the entire State. We will develop infrastructure across the State. Hyderabad has a glorious past in cricket. We will bring back those days again,” said Jagan Mohan.

Hitting out at people who called him an outsider, Jagan Mohan said that he is very much part of the game in the State and he has been associated with Sri Chakra since the last three years. “There is a lot of corruption in HCA and will clean this mess. We will follow fair team selection. I also request the parents of the cricketers not to bribe anyone for the selection of their kids. If we come to know about such things, we will ban the player for three years. Teams will be selected purely on the basis of their performances,” he assured.

Assuring that he will involve all in decision making, he said there will not be any unilateral decisions. “All decisions will be discussed with the apex body and will take decision in AGM. We will also work on owning the Uppal stadium after the completion of the lease period by buying it and will put an end to the Visaka issue,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Harinarayana Rao, contesting for secretary post, said their team has a clear vision on how to develop the game and will give a roadmap after their win in the elections. “Our collective aim is to clean HCA and develop the game. We will also work on developing the women’s game and build new stadiums,” he added.

Panel members: President: A Jagan Mohan Rao; Vice-president: P Sridhar; Secretary: Dr R Harinarayana Rao; Joint Secretary: Noel David; Treasurer: CJ Srinivas Rao; Councilor: Dr Ansar Ahmed Khan.