HCA elections: ‘Cricket development, respect to secretaries our priorities’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:03 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Hyderabad: The members of the Panel for Good Governance, led by K Anil Kumar, promised to work on development of cricket in districts on par with Hyderabad and for the respect of club secretaries if they come to power.

Speaking to media on Thursday about their agenda for the upcoming elections for the Apex Council of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) on October 20, the former office bearer Anil Kumar said the club secretaries will be given due respect and opportunities to work with the association. “Soon we come to power, we will involve 45 to 50 club secretaries in the administration, cricket and financial aspects of the HCA. We want them to be part of it, not an outsider,” said Anil Kumar.

He also said that their focus is also on developing the game in rural Telangana. “We, for the first time in HCA history, have a representative from the district (Agam Rao) who will contest for the post of secretary. This shows our commitment. We already have land in Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar. We will build stadiums and open academies,” he assured.

Asserting that they are neither affiliated to any political party nor to any individuals with vested interests, Anil Kumar said their panel will work with transparency be it in team selection, financial matters of administration of the association.

Meanwhile, Agam Rao, the secretary contestant, said that they will have cricketing activities round the year and provide cricketers with more opportunities to play matches and prove themselves. “We will have 10 times more activities than what we have now throughout the year. We will conduct tournaments in districts, providing them with the best of facilities. The cricket in districts was never taken care of. We will make sure they get their due,” said Agam Rao. He further added that they will involve former Indian cricketers like VVS Laxman, Pragyan Ojha and Mithali Raj and take their inputs to promote the game.

