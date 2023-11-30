Jagan dedicates Owk channel II to the nation

The tunnel facilitates supply of 20,000 cu.sec. of water through it.

Published Date - 06:26 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Nandyal: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday dedicated to the nation the Owk second channel under the Galeru-Nagari project catering to the needs of the drought-prone Rayalaseema region and Nellore district.

The major part of the Owk tunnel work was completed during the regime of late YSR at a cost of Rs.340.53 crore. However, during 2014-19, the Chandrababu government spent only Rs. 81.55 crore to leave the works pending in the fault zone. Now, the Jagan government spent Rs.145.86 crore to complete tunnel II successfully while tunnel three is also getting ready with Rs.934 crore spent on it so far. Of the 5.801 km Tunnel III, 4.526 km works are already completed.

So far, Rs.1,501.94 crore was spent on the three tunnels for supply 30,000 cusec of water.