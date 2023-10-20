Jagan Mohan Rao elected as HCA president

Jagan Mohan won the post by one vote after securing 63 to his name while Amarnath got 62 votes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Hyderabad: A Jagan Mohan Rao has been elected as the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association after winning the post by the closest of margins in the elections held for the Apex Council, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Friday.

Jagan Mohan won the post by one vote after securing 63 to his name while Amarnath got 62 votes. The other candidates for the president’s post Anil Kumar and PL Srinivas got 34 and 10 respectively.

Though the total votes

Daljeet Singh from the Good Governance panel won the race for the vice-president post with a 17-vote majority securing 63 votes. His nearest rivals were T Srinivas (46) and Sridhar (41).

Meanwhile, Basavaraju from Panel for Good Governance won the joint secretary post after edging out Chitti Sridhar by just one vote. While Basavaraju got 60 votes, Sridhar got 59 votes. Noel David (40) and Satish (8) were the other two contestants.

United Members of HCA panel’s CJ Srinivas Rao will be the treasurer as he defeated his nearest rival (Sanjeev 33) with a 33-vote majority after attracting 66 votes for the win.

The fight for the councilor post saw a close fight with Sunil Kumar Agarwal of Cricket First panel emerging victorious by a small margin. He got 59 votes ahead of Ansar Ahmed (50) and Vinod Ingle (47).

Results: President: A Jagan Mohan Rao (United Members of HCA); Vice-President: Daljith Singh (Good Governance); Secretary – R Devaraj (Cricket First); Joint Secretary – T Basava Raju (Panel for Good Governance); Treasurer: CJ SrinivasRao (United Members of HCA); Councilor: Sunil Kumar Agarwal (Cricket First).

