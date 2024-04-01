Andhra Pradesh Congress screening committee meets ahead of Lok Sabha elections

By ANI Updated On - 1 April 2024, 10:42 AM

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, the Andhra Pradesh Congress screening committee held a crucial meeting in the national capital.

After the meeting concluded, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President YS Sharmila spoke to ANI about the candidate list for the upcoming general elections and informed, “The list will be released very soon.”

She revealed that we are screening the candidates in the committee, adding, “I think in the next 3-4 days, we will be able to release a list of at least 70% of our candidates.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy declared his readiness to stand with the underprivileged to overcome the affluent in the upcoming electoral battle on May 13, which he referred to as the “Kurukshetra war,” implying the victory of good over bad.

At a massive public gathering in Yemmiganur village as part of his Memantha Siddham Yatra, the Chief Minister said that in the last 58 months, they have changed the face of the government’s education sector.

Noting that the government has registered 31 lakh house titles in the name of women beneficiaries, he asked the women to support (tie rakhi to) the YSRCP government.

He further said that these elections aren’t solely about determining the fate of MLAs and MPs; they will also determine the future of 2.5 crore women and their children in Andhra Pradesh.

Notably, the state of Andhra Pradesh is set to hold elections on May 13 for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats. The vote counting is scheduled for June 4.