Voting begins for HCA apex council

173 club secretaries will cast their vote to elect president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, treasurer and councilor posts.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:12 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Hyderabad: The voting for electing the Apex Council of the Hyderabad Cricket Association began at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

173 club secretaries will cast their vote to elect president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, treasurer and councilor posts. Four panels are in fray for the top posts of the administration. A Jagan Mohan Rao, who claimed to have the backing of the State government, is contesting for the post of president. His rivals for the post include Amarnath, Anil Kumar and PL Srininvas.

The voting began at 10 am and will go on till 3 in the afternoon. By evening 6, the results will be declared. Former Election Commission chief VS Sampath Kumar is the returning officer for the elections.

List of contesting candidates: President: A Jagan Mohan Rao, Amarnath, Dr K Anil Kumar, PL Srinivas; Vice-president: C Babu Rao, G Srinivasa Rao, P Sridhar, Sardar Daljeet Singh; Secretary: R Devaraj, R Harinarayana Rao, RM Bhaskar, V Agam Rao; Joint Secretary: Chitti Sridhar, Noel David, Satish Chandra Srivastava, T Basava Raju; Treasurer: CJ Srinivas Rao, C Sanjeev Reddy, Gerard Carr, P Mahendra; Councilor: DAJ Walter, Dr Ansar Ahmed Khan, Sunil Kumar, Vinod Kumar Ingle.