Jagan requests PM, Railway Minister to conduct enquiry into AP train accident

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requested PM Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to constitute a high level audit committee to thoroughly examine the accident that occurred in Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister calling on train collision victims at the the Vizianagaram Government General Hospital on Monday.

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conduct an enquiry into the train accident that took place in Vizianagaram district of AP on Sunday.

Taking to X (formerly twitter), CM Jagan raised a few questions and asked as to why the breaking system and alert system did not function, why the signalling failed and how the communications system failed. In the same post, he requested PM Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to constitute a high level audit committee to thoroughly examine all the aspects he had mentioned.

Expressing that his thoughts and prayers would be with the families who lost their lives in the collision, Jagan Mohan Reddy ensured that the AP government would continue to provide best possible care to those injured.

The devastating train accident that occurred in Vijayanagaram district last night has caused me great pain.

A running train collided with another stationed train, both of which were running in the same direction.

This horrifying accident gives rise to certain obvious questions:… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 30, 2023

He requested the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister to ensure that such devastating accidents do not occur, not just in the State, but anywhere else in the country.

In a near repeat of the Odisha accident, Sunday’s ghastly train disaster in Andhra Pradesh left at least 10 people dead and injured over 50 passengers when the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger and Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger collided near Kantakapalli junction in Kothavalasa mandal (block).

Derailed coaches rammed into a goods train moving on an adjacent track. This added to the impact of the collision.