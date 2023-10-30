Major train accidents in Telugu states

According to railway officials, the accident occurred at about 7 p.m. between Alamanda and Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram-Kothavalasa Railway Section of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway Zone.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:12 AM, Mon - 30 October 23

Train Accident

Hyderabad: The number of casualties in the train accident on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh rose to 13 while 50 people were injured, Superintendent of Police M Deepika said on Monday.

Following are the major train disasters in two Telugu states.

21 January 2017 – Hirakhand Express 18448, a scheduled passenger train from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar, derailed near the village of Kuneru in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, India, killing 41 people and injuring 68 others. The train was carrying 600 passengers.

23 July 2014 – Medak district bus-train collision; a Nanded-Secunderabad passenger train collided with a school bus at an unmanned level-crossing in Masaipet village of Medak district, killing 20.

30 July 2012: Tamil Nadu Express caught fire near Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, killing 47 and injuring 25.

May 22, 2012: At least 25 people killed when Hubli-Bangalore Hampi Express rammed into a stationary goods train at Penukonda in Anantapur district.

August 18, 2006: Five bogies of Chennai-Hyderabad Express catches fire near Secundrabad railway station. Passengers had miraculous escape.

October 29, 2005: Repalle-Secunderabad Delta Fast Passenger fell into an overflowing stream near Valigonda in Nalgonda district, killing 114 people.

July 2, 2003: An engine and two adjoining coaches of Guntur-Secunderabad Golconda Express fell off a road under bridge near Warangal railway station, killing 18 persons.

October 10, 1990: 40 people were charred to death as suspected naxalites torched a passenger train at Cherlapally near Hyderabad.