Jagga Reddy challenges Asaduddin Owaisi to contest from Medak

07:55 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Hyderabad: Countering AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s challenge to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to contest from Hyderabad parliamentary constituency, Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy said he was prepared to contest against AIMIM Chief.

Taking serious objection to AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s challenge to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, he said it was uncalled for. Rahul Gandhi visited Warangal recently to learn about farmers issues and announced several welfare measures, said Jagga Reddy while speaking to media persons here on Saturday.

“Asaduddin Owaisi does not have the stature to challenge Gandhi family. I will contest from Hyderabad parliamentary constituency and will seek high command’s permission,” said Jagga Reddy, reminding the AIMIM chief that in the past he had praised Congress party and Gandhi family.

Describing the TRS and AIMIM as two sides of a coin, the Sangareddy MLA even challenged Asaduddin Owasi to contest from Medak parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, the State unit of Congress party launched its Rachabanda programme across the State on Saturday. Party senior leaders participated in the programme at different places across the State.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said soon after coming to power, Congress would waive off Rs.2 lakh loans of farmers. Under Indiramma Rythu Bharosa scheme, Rs.15,000 investment support would be extended per acre, he said and announced that Dharani portal would be abolished.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary at Gandhi Bhavan. He found fault with State Government for opposing the Central Government’s practice of releasing funds directly to panchayats.

