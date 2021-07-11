Jagga Reddy finds fault with TTD JEO

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Sanga Reddy MLA and TPCC working president Jagga Reddy found fault with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Joint Executive Officer in Tirumala for turning down the recommendation letters issued by elected public representatives from Telangana.

“It is unfortunate politics are being resorted even at religious places,” said Jagga Reddy while addressing media persons here on Saturday. He wanted Chief Ministers of two Telugu States to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

He further charged that Chief Ministers of two Telugu States were triggering regional differences among the people in the guise of water sharing disputes.

Without addressing the issue, the Chief Ministers of the two States were fuelling the water-sharing disputes, only to derive political mileage.

The State unit of Congress party will be organising cycle and bullock carts rallies across the State on Monday in protest against the escalating fuel prices.

TPCC working president J Geetha Reddy said the BJP government had revised the petrol and diesel prices for 43 times. The price of the domestic gas cylinder was increased by Rs 200.

While crude oil prices were declining steadily in the international market, fuel prices in the country were being increased regularly, she said adding that BJP Government should slash the taxes and cess on fuels.

Former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav said a huge rally will be conducted from Indira Park to Raj Bhavan on July 16.

