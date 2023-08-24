Jagriti leader sponsors 800 bus passes in Mancherial

Telangana Jagriti leader Akkala Tirupathi Varma sponsored bus passes to 800 economically weak students here on Thursday.

Telangana Jagriti leader Tirupati Varma with students in Mancherial on Thursday .

Varma said that he came forward to bear the cost of the bus passes of the students considering the poor financial background of their families. He stated that many students were forced to miss classes as they could not afford to buy the passes. He promised to extend all support to the students in future. He advised the students to perform well in studies.

The students belonged to government schools located in different parts of Mancherial Assembly constituency. They thanked Varma for coming to their rescue.

On July 15, the leader organised a job mela in which 2,215 candidates were placed in Mancherial.