Guru Nanak Institutions celebrates 19th graduation and placement day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:51 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Hyderabad: Guru Nanak Institutions celebrated its 19th Graduation and Placement Day on at the campus in Ibrahimpatnam.

Around 1,500 Students graduated from the institutions with almost 90 per cent of students getting placements before being graduates. A total of 32 Gold and silver medals were presented to the 1st and 2nd toppers of all branches in UG and PG programs, a press release said.

The GNI Management presented the appointment letters and certificate of appreciation to 1350 students, who were selected by around 120 multi-national companies through On/Off campus placement events. “The Institutions had seen a phenomenal achievement in terms of placements, internships, academics, research, training, and more,” said Sardar Gagandeep Singh Kohli, Vice-Chairman, of Guru Nanak Institutions.

While 146 students were offered jobs by CTS, 110 by Dhoot Transmissions, 93 by Value Momentum, 77 by TCS and 53 by LTI Mindtree, among others.