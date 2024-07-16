Jagtial: Fire breaks out in house, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a house in Paidipalli of Velgatoor mandal on Tuesday. A short-circuit was suspected to be the main reason for the fire accident.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 09:21 PM

Representational Image

According to the police, Gadenapalli Ramesh, who was constructing a new house, had kept his household articles in his father Mallaiah’s residence. When Mallaiah and other family members went outside, a fire broke out in the house and flames spread all over the house.

When Ramesh visited the spot at around 10 am, smoke was spreading from the house. He along with neighbours tried to douse the flames but in vain. They then alerted the fire service, who rushed to the spot and controlled the fire. 11 tolas of gold ornaments, Rs 4 lakh, a refrigerator, TV and other household articles were gutted in the flames.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mallaiah, police registered the case and began investigation.