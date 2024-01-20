Jagtial micro artist makes replica of Ram Mandir with rice

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 20 January 2024, 07:40 PM

Jagtial: A micro artist from Jagtial, Dr Gurram Dayakar, has made a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir by using rice grains.

Dayakar, who has earlier made a number of micro idols, has made Ram Mandir this time around showing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the construction of the Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Weighing more than 500 grams, the idol was made using 16,000 rice grains. It took 60 hours for the micro artist to arrange each and every grain to frame the shrine.

Dayakar used two varieties of rice including Basmati and Jai Sriram. While Jai Sriram rice is used to prepare the basement, Basmati rice is used to arrange pillars to build the three floored replica of the temple. The micro artist is contemplating to present the micro idol to Modi.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Dayakar said that the 30-year-long dream of Indians to build the Ram mandir at Ayodhya had materialized. Being a devotee of Lord Ram, he had decided to prepare the replica of Ayodhya temple by using rice grains and present it to Modi, he said.

Besides continuing his profession, he spent one to two hours every day preparing idol. Stating that meeting Modi was his life’s ambition, Dayakar wanted to present an idol to the PM if he was provided an opportunity.