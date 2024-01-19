CID raids houses of Gulf passport agents in Korutla

Officials from Hyderabad carried out checks in the residents and offices of three passport agents and seized fake passports and documents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 06:27 PM

Officials from Hyderabad carried out checks in the residents and offices of three passport agents and seized fake passports and documents

Jagtial: CID officials conducted raids in the houses of Gulf passport agents in Korutla town on Friday. Officials from Hyderabad carried out checks in the residents and offices of three passport agents and seized fake passports and documents.

Based on a complaint that agents are sending people to Gulf countries using fake documents, four CID teams carried out raids for eleven hours. Officials, who arrived at Korutla town at 3.30 am, carried out checking up to 2.30 pm.

It is leant that raids were carried out in residence and office of passport agents Ashok Rao, Kamruddin and Chand Pasha. Three persons were reportedly taken into custody by CID officials. CID DSPs Nandiram, Venkateshwaralu, Ravinder and others took part in raids.