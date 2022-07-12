Jagtial: NDRF team reaches Bornapalli to rescue stranded labourers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:10 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Jagtial: A four member team of NDRF reached Bornapalli to rescue agricultural labourers stranded in a Kurru (Island) located in the middle of Godavari river as water in the river flowing at danger level following the release of water from Sri Ram Sagar Project.

Tribal farm labourers from Bornapalli of Raikal mandal went to Kurru one week ago to take up cotton plantation. Though they tried to return back to their village, they were unable to cross the river since water levels in the Godavari increased following the discharge of flood water from SRSP.

Also Read Jagtial: Efforts on to evacuate stranded farm labourers

The issue came to light on Tuesday with the labourers sending a video message requesting the district administration to take steps to rescue them and shift them back to their village.

Valle Raghunath, Valle Ranga Rao, Valle Devidas, Valle Saheb Rao, Komre Vijay, Dokke Karthik, Sathyabhama, Vaijayanthi, and Sunitha were stranded in Kurru. Knowing about the incident, Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar, who monitored the situation, informed the matter to the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and requested him to take steps to evacuate the labourers.

Responding immediately, CS deployed an NDRF team to rescue the labourers.

On the other hand, local MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, Collector G Ravi, DSP R Prakash camped in Bornapalli village and monitored the situation.