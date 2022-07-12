Jagtial: Efforts on to evacuate stranded farm labourers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:50 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Jagtial: State government has decided to shift the stranded farm labourers to safer place with the help of boats by deploying NDRF teams. Officials are also considering the idea of using helicopter to evacuate labourers if necessary. Based on the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions, government machinery has sped up the arrangements to evacuate stranded labourers. Initially, boats would be used for shifting.

Nine agricultural labourers from Bornapalli of Raikal mandal were stranded in a Kurru (Island) located in the middle of Godavari river as water in the river is flowing at danger level following the release of water from Sri Ram Sagar Project.

Welfare Minister, Koppula Eashwar also spoke to the labourers over phone and enquired about their condition. Motivating them not to worry, the Minister assured them to shift them to safer place without any harm. Minister, local MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, Collector G Ravi and Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma are monitoring the situation.