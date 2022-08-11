Jagtial: NRI students provide notebooks to Korutla ZPHS students

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:32 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Jagtial: Reinforce Educational Air and Cultivate Humanity (REACH), an NGO run by NRI students, provided notebooks and other material to the students of Zilla Parishad High School (Girls), Korutla on Thursday. About Rs 10,000 worth notebooks, pens, and other stationary material were provided to the students on the occasion of Aazadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav.

Six students Nakshatra Pampte, Sharnya Tripati, Kelibaha, Anash Astaveli, Gahir Babbar and Sadik Kari are running REACH in America. They are studying in Delnarte High School, California. After getting confirmation from REACH, school headmaster Gadila Bhupathi and teacher Chanda Nagaraju distributed notebooks and other material to students on Thursday.