Jagtial: Software engineer ends life due to love failure

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:56 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

(Representational Image) A software engineer, Nagam Vasmitha, 22, died, allegedly by suicide, in Chinthakunta of Kathalapur mandal on Wednesday night.

Jagtial: A software engineer, Nagam Vasmitha, 22, died, allegedly by suicide, in Chinthakunta of Kathalapur mandal on Wednesday night.

Vasmitha, the daughter of ZPTC Nagam Bhumaiah, was found hanging, when her family members returned home after going out. Based on a complaint lodged by her parents, the police have registered a case.

Also Read Jagtial: Man drowns in tank after heart stroke during bathing

DSP Ravinder Reddy and Metpalli CI Srinivas, who are investigating the case, checked her mobile phone and found from her Instagram account that she was in love with an MBBS student from Rudrangi mandal headquarters of Rajanna-Sircilla district and resorted to the extreme step as he had refused to marry her. Police have registered a case against him.

According to police, Vasmitha, a software engineer with a prominent IT firm in Hyderabad, was working from home, Kathalapur SI Ramachandram Goud said.