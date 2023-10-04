Wednesday, Oct 4, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 05:07 PM, Wed - 4 October 23
Jaishankar Vs Justin Trudeau | Diplomatic Crisis Between India And Canada

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with top US officials recently. The meeting was held amid a brewing diplomatic crisis between India and Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar earlier this month. Let’s look into the key highlights of the meeting.

