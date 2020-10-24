‘Jammi’ Park inaugurated at Medchal

Minister Ch Malla Reddy said the park was developed as part of ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme and efforts were on to develop more facilities in the district.

Hyderabad: Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and TRS Malkajgiri Parliament Constituency in-charge Marri Rajashekar Reddy here on Saturday inaugurated ‘Jammi’ Park at Dabeelpur village in Medchal.

Malla Reddy said the park was developed as part of ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme and efforts were on to develop more facilities in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajashekar Reddy underscored the need for developing every village as ‘Green Village’. Both Malla Reddy and Rajashekar Reddy later planted saplings of Jammi trees (prosopis cineraria) in the park.

