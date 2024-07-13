Sircilla: Trees planted in Ellanthakunta police station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 July 2024, 08:20 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: Trees were planted in Ellanthakunta police station on Saturday. Police have decided to plant 5000 saplings in the police station as part of Vanamahotsavam programme.

Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan along with Manakondur MLA K Satyanarayana planted saplings.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA advised the people to take tree plantation as a social responsibility instead of considering it as the government’s duty.

Then only it was possible to provide a pollution free environment to the future generations.

The SP said pollution levels had gone up as adequate trees were not planted in place of chopped off trees. So, it was the responsibility of every citizen to protect the environment by planting saplings.

Later, the MLA and SP examined an orchard developed by planting 500 fruit bearing trees on the police station premises.